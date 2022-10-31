RPD reminds trick-or-treaters of Halloween safety

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s Halloween and the Reno Police Department wants the community to be reminded of pedestrian safety.

The sun will set tonight around 6 p.m., while trick-or-treating make yourself seen. Parents carry a flashlight or add reflective tape to their child’s costume.

Mike Browett, RPD Officer shared tips to ensure the safety of trick-or-treaters,

“Bright colors, glow sticks, glow necklaces, LED lights, there’s a lot of great ways to incorporate light into a Halloween Costume. Parents can even wear reflective vests so they are seen. Parents make sure to talk to your kids about vehicle safety, make sure they are looking both ways before they are darting to the next house,” Officer Browett said.

