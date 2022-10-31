RNC reactivates lawsuit against Clark County over election board

Republican National Committee Victory headquarters
Republican National Committee Victory headquarters(WABI)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 11:47 AM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Republican National Committee has announced it has reactivated its lawsuit against Clark County over a political imbalance of members on its election board.

The RNC is reactivating the suit, saying the county was in violation of its terms of agreement.

According to the RNC, the election board is required to provide an equal balance of board members to verify ballot signatures but has appointed more Democrats to fill positions than Republicans.

“The GOP is re-activating our lawsuit against Clark County, NV. Earlier this month, we sued for transparency about the county’s breakdown of poll workers. Thanks to that lawsuit, we got the transparency Nevadans deserve – but some of the data is concerning,” said RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel.

“Turns out, Clark County is hiring far more Democrats than Republicans to manage mail-in ballot signature verification. That’s illegal. We’re going back to court and we won’t stop until we’re confident that the Silver State’s elections are free, fair, and transparent,” she continued.

