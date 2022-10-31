Nevada Democrats host canvass kickoff to encourage early voting

Nevada Democrats host canvass kickoff to encourage early voting
By Crystal Garcia
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 11:13 PM PDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “We have nine more days,” said U.S. Secretary of the Interior, Deb Haaland as she addressed Washoe County voters during a visit to the Nevada Democratic Victory office on Sunday afternoon, to encourage early voting.

Haaland joined Nevada’s Governor, Steve Sisolak, Attorney General, Aaron Ford, and Treasurer, Zach Conine. “

“Just letting people know that their vote counts, one vote counts, these elections are going to be incredibly close and we need to turn people out,” said Governor Steve Sisolak.

“There is so much on the line this particular election, obviously woman’s rights are on the line...environmental justice is on the line, we are facing severe climate change. We got a plan to help fix that and our opponents dont,” said Sisolak.

Election day is November 8th and early voting is already happening. If you’re not registered to vote you can still do it, by clicking here, to make sure your voice is heard.

