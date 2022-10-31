Monday Motivations: Dr. Randall Gates shares why Alzheimer’s disease is being looked at as ‘Type 3 Diabetes’

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 11:02 AM PDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - During this week’s Monday Motivations, Dr. Randall Gates, D.C. from Gates Brain Health shared ways that a person’s risk of being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s can be decreased despite genetics or family history. According to Dr. Gates, there are environmental factors that impact one’s risk of Alzheimer’s disease and alleviating these factors can improve your long-term memory and health.

Watch Monday’s interview with Dr. Gates to learn more.

Dr. Randall Gates, D.C. is a monthly contributor to Morning Break. For more information, follow Gates Brain Health on Facebook.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash graphic.
DUI crash in North Valleys kills passenger
Child dies in UTV crash at Sand Mountain
A crashed vehicle is seen in Reno, Nev., early Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Hundreds of cars took...
Authorities crack down on two Reno sideshows, arrest nine
Top row left to right: Nathan William Gile-Page, Cameron Maile and Ian Unger. Bottom row, left...
Prostitution crackdown near UNR leads to 27 arrests
Robert Earl Anderson
Police arrest man suspected in Spanish Springs burglaries

Latest News

Interest hikes hit housing market.
Workshop to empower women in real estate
Bollywood Dancing on Morning Break
Bollywood dance instructor offers Diwali-inspired workshop to celebrate India’s Festival of Lights
Every October, Shari Way in Sparks transforms into "Scary Way" for Halloween.
Sparks neighborhood transforms from ‘Shari Way’ to ‘Scary Way’ for Halloween
The Sparks Police Department will be one of the seven police departments represented at the forum
Local law enforcement agencies hosting community forum Tuesday