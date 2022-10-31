Local law enforcement agencies hosting community forum Tuesday
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 9:36 AM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Representatives from seven local law enforcement agencies will be gathering for a public forum happening twice this week.
The first event will be this Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. at the Hug High School gym. A second forum is scheduled to happen this Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the new Hug High School.
Attendees are asked to RSVP on Facebook.
These agencies will be represented:
- Nevada State Police Highway Patrol
- Reno Police Department
- Sparks Police Department
- University of Nevada, Reno Police Services
- Washoe County District Attorney’s Office
- Washoe County Sheriff’s Office
- Washoe County School District Police
