Local law enforcement agencies hosting community forum Tuesday

The Sparks Police Department will be one of the seven police departments represented at the forum
The Sparks Police Department will be one of the seven police departments represented at the forum(Sparks Police Department)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 9:36 AM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Representatives from seven local law enforcement agencies will be gathering for a public forum happening twice this week.

The first event will be this Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. at the Hug High School gym. A second forum is scheduled to happen this Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the new Hug High School.

Attendees are asked to RSVP on Facebook.

These agencies will be represented:

  • Nevada State Police Highway Patrol
  • Reno Police Department
  • Sparks Police Department
  • University of Nevada, Reno Police Services
  • Washoe County District Attorney’s Office
  • Washoe County Sheriff’s Office
  • Washoe County School District Police

