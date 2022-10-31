Local law enforcement agencies hosting community forum Tuesday

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Representatives from seven local law enforcement agencies will be gathering for a public forum happening twice this week.

The first event will be this Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. at the Hug High School gym. A second forum is scheduled to happen this Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the new Hug High School.

Attendees are asked to RSVP on Facebook.

These agencies will be represented:

Nevada State Police Highway Patrol

Reno Police Department

Sparks Police Department

University of Nevada, Reno Police Services

Washoe County District Attorney’s Office

Washoe County Sheriff’s Office

Washoe County School District Police

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.