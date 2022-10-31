KOLO experiencing signal issues

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - As many of our viewers may know, KOLO 8 News Now has been experiencing issues with its signal.

Back in June of this year, we had a major equipment failure on our primary transmission to our transmitter.

Since the Primary failure, KOLO has been using a backup transmission, which is now currently experiencing an equipment issue.

At the moment, we are awaiting parts for our primary system to be fully repaired, which arrive in December.

We are working on the backup equipment, but we do not have an estimated time on those repairs.

We appreciate your patience as we deal with this issue.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.