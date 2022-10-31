Fire restrictions for Inyo County lifted

BISHOP, California (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management has announced it has lifted fire restrictions in the area around Bishop and the Inyo National Forest on all Federal lands.

“Due to cooler fall weather conditions and declining fire danger, we are lifting seasonal fire restrictions,” said Bureau of Land Management Field Manager Sherri Lisius. “While weather conditions are no longer causing high fire danger, we still urge everyone to Recreate Responsibly and help minimize fire potential when visiting public lands.”

With the restrictions now lifted, campfires are now allowed outside of developed recreation sites like campgrounds and picnic areas.

Campfires must be supervised and controlled at all times, with at least 10 feet of flammable material cleared around it. Possessing, discharging, or using fireworks, pyrotechnics are prohibited across Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management lands, as they are year-round.

