Fire restrictions for Inyo County lifted

This is the Owens River Fire in a photo provided by the Inyo National Forest through Inciweb....
This is the Owens River Fire in a photo provided by the Inyo National Forest through Inciweb. Fire restrictions in that area have been lifted due to colder temperatures.(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 11:57 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISHOP, California (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management has announced it has lifted fire restrictions in the area around Bishop and the Inyo National Forest on all Federal lands.

“Due to cooler fall weather conditions and declining fire danger, we are lifting seasonal fire restrictions,” said Bureau of Land Management Field Manager Sherri Lisius. “While weather conditions are no longer causing high fire danger, we still urge everyone to Recreate Responsibly and help minimize fire potential when visiting public lands.”

With the restrictions now lifted, campfires are now allowed outside of developed recreation sites like campgrounds and picnic areas.

Campfires must be supervised and controlled at all times, with at least 10 feet of flammable material cleared around it. Possessing, discharging, or using fireworks, pyrotechnics are prohibited across Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management lands, as they are year-round.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child dies in UTV crash at Sand Mountain
Fatal crash graphic.
DUI crash in North Valleys kills passenger
A crashed vehicle is seen in Reno, Nev., early Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Hundreds of cars took...
Authorities crack down on two Reno sideshows, arrest nine
Top row left to right: Nathan William Gile-Page, Cameron Maile and Ian Unger. Bottom row, left...
Prostitution crackdown near UNR leads to 27 arrests
Robert Earl Anderson
Police arrest man suspected in Spanish Springs burglaries

Latest News

KOLO 8 News Now
KOLO experiencing signal issues
It’s Halloween and the Reno Police Department wants the community to be reminded of pedestrian...
RPD reminds trick-or-treaters of Halloween safety
Republican National Committee Victory headquarters
RNC reactivates lawsuit against Clark County over election board
Interest hikes hit housing market.
Workshop to empower women in real estate