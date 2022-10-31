Fire destroys large shed at Fernley business

FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - A fire that burned a large shed behind a Fernley business Sunday night is under investigation. It was reported around 8:00 p.m. at Carpet King Interiors on U.S. 95 Alternate.

The building was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters from the North Lyon County Fire Protection District arrived. A lack of fire hydrants or other water sources slowed the ability of crews to put out the fire. Crews from Storey County Fire and Central Lyon Fire assisted in the response, bringing in 40,000 gallons of water to extinguish the fire.

The structure was a total loss.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

