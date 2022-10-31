‘Costume of the year’: Dad builds Zamboni wheelchair costume for son

A 5-year-old's wheelchair Halloween costume has been a big hit with hockey fans. (SOURCE: Steph Oetting)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 10:07 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A Canadian dad built a costume for his wheelchair-bound 5-year-old son, and the getup is getting a lot of praise from hockey fans.

Easton Oetting was born with an extremely rare genetic condition, 8p23.1 Duplication Syndrome, which mainly affects his legs and speech delays. He also has a heart defect.

For this Halloween, Easton’s dad, DJ Oetting, built him an Edmondton Oilers-themed Zamboni costume that fits over his wheelchair.

The National Hockey League responded to the costume, calling it the “costume of the year.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash graphic.
DUI crash in North Valleys kills passenger
Child dies in UTV crash at Sand Mountain
A crashed vehicle is seen in Reno, Nev., early Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Hundreds of cars took...
Authorities crack down on two Reno sideshows, arrest nine
Top row left to right: Nathan William Gile-Page, Cameron Maile and Ian Unger. Bottom row, left...
Prostitution crackdown near UNR leads to 27 arrests
Robert Earl Anderson
Police arrest man suspected in Spanish Springs burglaries

Latest News

This photo taken Thursday, October, 27, 2022, shows a Ukrainian power station that has been...
Heavy Russian barrage on Ukraine, no water for most of Kyiv
President Joe Biden speaks during the Pennsylvania Democratic Party's 3rd Annual Independence...
AP source: Biden to float windfall tax on energy producers
This image provided by the FBI shows a poster seeking information for homicide victim Ruth...
‘Lady of the Dunes’ identified nearly 50 years after killing
Law enforcement authorities respond to Mobile Government Plaza.
Shooting, standoff shuts down part of downtown Mobile, Ala.
FILE - Protesters hold signs as they march during a protest over the death of George Floyd in...
States struggle with pushback after wave of policing reforms