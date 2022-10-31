Bollywood dance instructor offers Diwali-inspired workshop to celebrate India’s Festival of Lights

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Chhavi Bhalla has been teaching Bollywood style dancing in Reno for just about a year. Next month, she’s offering a special Diwali-inspired dance workshop at Yoga Pod Reno. Born and raised in India, Bhalla has attended Shiamak Davar’s Institute of Performing Arts and is passionate about dance and having fun!

Bhalla and Angie Fraley, the co-owner Yoga Pod Reno, stopped by Morning Break to talk about one of the most celebrated festivals of the year and how you can learn more about India’s culture through dance and music at an upcoming event.

Diwali is celebrated for five days between Oct. 22-26. It includes lighting earthen ‘Diyas’ (lamps), decorating houses, bursting firecrackers and inviting loved ones to a sumptuous feast. Diwali symbolizes the beginning of a new year and wishing health, wealth, knowledge and peace for everyone.

Bhalla wants to channel the spirit of Diwali during a new workshop Saturday, Nov. 12 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Yoga Pod Reno inside The Summit Mall. Tickets cost $40 and must be purchased online in advance. The two-hour dance class includes a 20-minute warm-up workout, movement lessons with iconic Bollywood steps to a medley of famous Bollywood songs, then the class will end with the group dancing and performing for each other.

No experience is needed for the class. Everyone is welcome. As Bhalla’s dance guru says, “Have Feet, Will Dance!” According to Bhalla, Bollywood dance has never been taught in Reno before so she’s very excited to bring this experience to the Biggest Little City.

