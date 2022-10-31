14,000 rabbits brought to Reno for annual convention

The ARBA Convention is calling Reno home for the second time
The rabbit show is being held at the Reno Sparks Convention Center
The rabbit show is being held at the Reno Sparks Convention Center(Ben Deach (KOLO))
By Ben Deach
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 3:33 PM PDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There are thousands of visitors in town this week, and we don’t just mean people.

“This is the best rabbit show in the country,” said Catherine Tompkins, a rabbit breeder from Los Angeles.

The American Rabbit Breeders Association, or ARBA is holding its annual convention in Reno, and it’s considered the most prestigious rabbit convention out there.

“This big Reno show is a great rabbit swap. People from all over country come. If you want different lines you can buy them for your own rabbitry or sell rabbits,” Tompkins explained.

There are also competitions.

“They judge the best of each breed against each other,” explained Erin Spencer, visiting from Texas.

If you are considering a rabbit as a pet, Lana Westerfield, says there are things to keep in mind.

“they are quirky,” she emphasized. “They do have their own personalities, but they do love to chew on things.”

If you want to see the show it runs through Wednesday, November 2nd at the Reno Sparks Convention Center.

