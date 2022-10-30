Winning Powerball numbers drawn for $825M jackpot

The Powerball jackpot has reached $825 million, which Powerball says is the second largest in...
The Powerball jackpot has reached $825 million, which Powerball says is the second largest in its history.(CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 8:11 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Powerball jackpot reached $825 million ahead of Saturday night’s drawing.

The jackpot is the 2nd largest in Powerball history and 5th largest in U.S. history. Its estimated cash value is about $410 million.

The winning numbers are 19, 31, 40, 46, 57 and 23.

The jackpot was last won Aug. 3.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top row left to right: Nathan William Gile-Page, Cameron Maile and Ian Unger. Bottom row, left...
Prostitution crackdown near UNR leads to 27 arrests
Fatal Shooting Graphic
One dead in self-defense shooting, Reno police say
Fatal crash graphic.
DUI crash in North Valleys kills passenger
University of Nevada, Reno UNR logo.
UNR investigating why fraternity member ended up in hospital
He was an eleven-year veteran with Reno Police during trial. He is no longer on the force.
Former Sergeant Pitsnogle arrested on prostitution charges

Latest News

Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez celebrates a double play to end the top of the...
Astros burst ahead, beat Phillies 5-2, tie World Series 1-1
Rescue workers and firefighters work on the scene of a crushing accident in Seoul, South Korea,...
Crush kills at least 151 at Halloween festivities in Seoul
wmc
Voting advocates help Frayser voters make informed decisions
FILE - Grain processing is shown in Chornomorsk, Ukraine.
Russia suspends Ukraine grain deal over ship attack claim