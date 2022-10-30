Child dies in UTV crash at Sand Mountain

(KOSA)
By Steve Timko
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 4:21 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FALLON, Nev. (KOLO) -A child died Saturday in an accident at Sand Mountain, Churchill County Sheriff Richard Hickox said Sunday.

The child was in a utility terrain vehicle when it happened, Hickox said.

The sheriff’s office is not releasing the name of the victim yet.

The sheriff’s office is still working on the case and will release more details later, Hickox said.

Sand Mountain is a recreation area on Bureau of Land Management land just north of U.S. 50 about 28 miles east of Fallon.

