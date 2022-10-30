Authorities crack down on two Reno sideshows, arrest nine

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Two crackdowns on illegal car sideshows in southeast Reno led to nine arrests, five towed vehicles and 46 citations, the Reno Police Department said Sunday.

The enforcement comes after car enthusiasts came from outside the area to take over parking lots and intersections to demonstrate spinning tires and shows of speed, among other dangerous activities a month ago.

“The Reno Police Department, the Nevada State Police and the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office will continue their zero tolerance stance towards individuals who choose to engage in these dangerous and unlawful activities,” police said in a statement. “Our focus will continue to emphasize the safety of the public and officers through enforcement efforts. "

Police said extra personnel were brought in Friday night in anticipation of sideshows. One happened in the 1100 block of Trademark Drive. Participants scattered as police arrived. Police stopped 33 vehicles made four arrests for reckless driving, two arrests for driving under the influence and police made one arrest each for child endangerment and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle. Police towed five vehicles.

Extra law enforcement were on duty Saturday night also, police said. This sideshow happened in the 600 block of Innovation Drive and participants again scattered as authorities arrived. Authorities stopped 42 vehicles, issued 29 citations and made one DUI arrest.

The sheriff’s RAVEN helicopter assisted in the enforcement.

