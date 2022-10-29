WCSD Celebrates “Topping Out” Ceremony at JWood Raw Elementary School

On Thursday afternoon, the community joined the Washoe County School District for a “topping...
On Thursday afternoon, the community joined the Washoe County School District for a “topping out” ceremony at JWood Raw Elementary School.(KOLO)
By Crystal Garcia
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 8:29 PM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - On Thursday afternoon, the community joined the Washoe County School District for a “topping out” ceremony at JWood Raw Elementary School.

At the gathering, attendees signed their names on the final beam before it is raised onto the building. WCSD’s newest elementary school is scheduled to open in August 2023. The elementary school will help relieve overcrowding at existing schools and accommodate the growing population in south Reno.

The school is named after a beloved and esteemed WCSD educator, JWood Raw. The Raw family attended the event, and tell KOLO 8 that they are beyond honored that their father’s legacy will live on through the school, and say they’re excited for JWood’s great grandchildren to attend the school one day.

