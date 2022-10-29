Reno Rumble 2022 Wheelchair Rugby Tournament

People from around the country came to Reno to compete in a wheelchair rugby tournament.
By Crystal Garcia
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 9:21 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Organized by the City of Reno and local non-profit, the High Fives Foundation, the annual Reno Rumble Wheelchair Rugby Tournament is back in town the weekend of October 28th.

Teams from across the U.S. and Canada are in town to compete in the adaptive sport tournament.

“We play in the wheelchairs, they are not your typical wheelchairs they are made of aluminum and heat treated and its a full contact sport, you can hit the chairs directly and you’re actually in a way encouraged to hit other players because if you make a player fall it could be a turnover,” said Dr. David Garcia, who plays for Reno’s team, the High Fives.

The 4-on-4 game is the only full contact wheelchair sport in the world, played with a volleyball as athletes on each team work to get the ball across court to score without ever passing the ball backwards. The game combines elements of rugby, basketball, and handball and was created for quadriplegic athletes.

“I was diagnosed with Moebius Syndrome which is a rare neurological disorder as a kid, Iwas born with my disability,” said Garcia.

And for Garcia, Wheelchair Rugby is more than just a sport.

“It means to me freedom, freedom to live out my dreams, and dream about going to a Paralympics, being a world champion, a Paralympic champion,” he said.

The teams competing for the title against the Reno High Fives, are: the Seattle Slam, The Calgary Inferno, The Boise Bombers and the Las Vegas High Rollers.

“To watch these players over the years grow, some compete nationally or even on an international level; these people, these athletes here this weekend are proving to you that its not a disability, its what are our abilities and how can we take our abilities and transfer them into a sport,” said Tony Goulet, Adaptive Recreation Assistant with the City of Reno.

To catch a game you can head out to the Evelyn Mount Community Center between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday October 29th and Sunday October 30th.

