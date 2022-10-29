DUI crash in North Valleys kills passenger

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A passenger is dead and the driver was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence after a crash closed northbound U.S. 395 for about seven hours early Saturday.

The crash happened about 2:43 a.m. near Lemmon Valley Drive, the Nevada State Police said.

The vehicle was going south on U.S. 395 when the vehicle went off the left side of U.S. 395, struck a guardrail and overturned and came to rest on northbound U.S. 395, the NSP said.

The passenger, described only as male, died in the crash. The driver, described only as female, was taken to the hospital and evaluated and then booked, the NSP said. Both were local residents, the NSP said.

Northbound U.S. 395 reopened around 10 a.m.

