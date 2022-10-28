Spread the Word Nevada Adopts Sparks School

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A big moment this week for students at Kate Smith Elementary School in Sparks. Spread the Word Nevada announced it was adopting the school and on Wednesday. the cafeteria was turned into “book heaven.” Hundreds of books were spread out among the tables, just waiting for the kids to choose them.

”We had a girl that was looking at our setup and was like, ‘I am so excited!’ And it’s just so great to hear that stuff,” said Courtney Vogt with Spread the Word Nevada.

Students were able to come in and pick out five books to take home and keep. The adoption is sponsored by Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield. That sponsorship will provide books for every student at the school each month of the school year, along with family reading events every other month of the school year.

”Our students work extremely hard and they deserve to have the same opportunities as all schools,” said Principal Amanda Stulock. “We work really hard to make sure they have all the books and supplies they need at school, but this is a wonderful opportunity for our students to choose books they want to read with their families.”

”It’s a great match, so we are excited to be here and continue to grow,” said Lisa Habighorst, CEO and Cofounder of Spread the Word Nevada.

