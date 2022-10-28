Sierra Arts Foundation to host Nevada Day Art Sale

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sierra Arts Foundation is hosting a Nevada Day Art Sale to support local artists. It’s happening on Friday, October 28, 2022 at Pioneer Center Plaza from 12 pm to 4 pm. The outdoor event is free to attend and will feature dozens of local artists.

The sale will bring an opportunity to support local artists ahead of the holiday season. Attendees will find a variety of art and items such as jewelry, candles and ornaments.

This is the third year of the event. Tracey Oliver and Amanda Wirtanent visited KOLO 8 to give more details and talk about what the sale and the community’s support means to the artists.

