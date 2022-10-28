Pedestrian hit and killed in Silver Springs

SILVER SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) -A pedestrian died Thursday after being struck on U.S. 95 Alternate in Silver Springs, the Nevada State Police said.

The Silver Springs man was walking on U.S. 95 Alternate at Indigo Avenue about 7 p.m. when a vehicle hit him, the NSP said. He was not in a crosswalk or on a sidewalk, the NSP said.

The driver was not speeding and there are no signs of impairment, the NSP said.

