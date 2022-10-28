No injuries reported in Reno house fire

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A late morning house fire in Reno resulted in no injuries, the Reno Fire Department says.

Around 11:30 a.m., crews with RFD responded to a house fire on Heatheridge Lane.

When they arrived, they discovered a two-story house with fire coming out of the back.

Crews had the fire knocked down at 11:47 a.m., a fast response time fire officials credit to the number of people responding and the fast response time. 30 fire personnel responded to the blaze.

Crews did not need to evacuate the house, and there was no spread to other homes, or injuries reported. Heatheridge Lane will be closed for around another hour or two.

The northeast corner of the house was heavily damaged by the fire, and the interior was heavily damaged by smoke.

