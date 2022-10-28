Nevada Builders Alliance invites community to 23rd annual Nevada Day Pancake Breakfast Buffet

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 11:00 AM PDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Before you enjoy the Nevada Day parade in Carson City, the Nevada Builders Alliance wants you to stop by Red’s Old 395 Grill for a delicious breakfast of pancakes, bacon, hot chocolate and more!

Natalie Molleson, Nevada Builders Foundation Chair, and Tiandra Rushing, Foundation Chair Elect, stopped by Morning Break to share details of their 23rd annual Nevada Day Breakfast Buffet.

Families are invited to show up bright and early to get their breakfast before heading to their parade-watching spot. Breakfast will be served Saturday, Oct. 29 from 6:00-9:45 a.m. at Red’s Old 395 Grill (1055 S Carson Street). Tickets are $8 if you register in advance or $10 at the door.

Then during the parade, the Nevada Builders Alliance will also have their Beers by the Bank pop-up next to Bank Saloon where they’ll be pouring drafts from The Depot and Battle Born Beer. All proceeds from both the breakfast and the beer truck will benefit the Nevada Builders Foundation, which has a scholarship set up to assist those who want to get into the construction industry in the Silver State.

