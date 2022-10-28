National Automobile Museum’s Safe Trick or Treating Event

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The National Automobile Museum is already getting into the spirit of Halloween. It has decorated the halls and exhibits with creepy crawly creatures and skeletons. It’s ahead of the museum’s trunk or treat carnival. The event is being taken to a whole new level this year, with 3,000 kids in costume expected on Halloween. Parents can have peace of mind knowing their little ones will be safe here and have a good time.

“Everyone’s going to get candy and we’re going to have magicians here, face painters, tricks, games and activities. But most importantly, it’s a safe place for families to come on Halloween night,” said Philip MacDouglal, President and CEO of the National Automobile Museum.

It’s all included in the $3 admission. The event runs from 3:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. on Halloween day.

