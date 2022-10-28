Movie Minute: The weekend box office is full of new, emotional dramas, including some Oscar contenders

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The new historical drama, Till, has been decades in the making. It tells the true story of Mamie Till-Mobley (Danielle Deadwyler), the mother-turned-activist of murdered Chicago teen Emmett Till (Jalyn Hall), who was abducted and brutally killed in Mississippi in 1955. Whoopi Goldberg plays Emmett’s grandmother. Till is in theaters everywhere Friday, Oct. 28.

Cate Blanchett won best actress honors at the Venice Film Festival for Tár. The film also leads the just-released nominations for the gotham awards, one of the first award shows of the season. Set in the international world of Western classical music, the film centers on Blanchett’s character, Lydia Tár, widely considered one of the greatest living composer-conductors and first-ever female music director of a major German orchestra. Though not based on a true story or about a real-person, Blanchett’s performance brings this character to life. Tár is now showing in theaters everywhere.

Also in theaters this weekend is the abortion-rights drama, Call Jane, starring Elizabeth Banks, Sigourney Weaver and an ensemble cast of familiar names and faces. Call Jane is about a married woman with an unwanted pregnancy living in the 1960s/70s when Americans couldn’t get a legal abortion. She begins to work with a group of suburban women called The Janes to get the life-saving help she needs. You can watch Call Jane in theaters beginning Friday, Oct. 28.

Lastly, after all the drama, if you need a good laugh at home, the original Hulu comedy, Reboot, has released its final episode of season one. The eight, 30-minute episodes are easy to enjoy, full of laughs and great situational comedy. The story follows an early 2000s family sitcom that Hulu has rebooted and their dysfunctional cast that must deal with their unresolved issues in today’s fast-changing world. It was created by Modern Family co-creator, Steven Levitan, and stars Keegan-Michael Key, Johnny Knoxville, Judy Greer, Paul Reiser and Rachel Bloom. This totally bingeable TV show is now streaming on Hulu.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.