MOPO app helps find Nevada Day events

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Carson Street will be filled with crowds for the Nevada Day Parade. Celebrating Nevada’s birthday just got easier with an application called MOPO.

On MOPO, locals and visitors can see events and their start times. It’s a free downloadable app and custom to you and what your interests are. No matter where you are, MOPO gets information based off of local websites to provide the latest.

If you download the app, users have the chance to win a one-hundred-dollar gift card for the Nevada gift shop.

Brooke Santina, Executive Director of Nevada Day Inc., shared how useful this app is,

“You don’t have to put in any information, it will give you everything around. When you look up Nevada Day, they will show you events like rail bikes, they’re nearby so they include that which I love. People might come down to Carson for the parade and halfway through think this is a long parade, I’m going to go do the rail bikes, but they wouldn’t have known about it if they didn’t have the MOPO app,” Santina said.

The app allows users to even share pictures. To know when events like the balloon launch, parade, rock drill, and beard contest are happening, you can find it the MOPO app.

To download MOPO, click here.

