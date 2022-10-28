MOPO app helps find Nevada Day events

Nevada Day Weekend Events
Nevada Day Weekend Events(Visit Carson City)
By Karlie Drew
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 5:57 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Carson Street will be filled with crowds for the Nevada Day Parade. Celebrating Nevada’s birthday just got easier with an application called MOPO.

On MOPO, locals and visitors can see events and their start times. It’s a free downloadable app and custom to you and what your interests are. No matter where you are, MOPO gets information based off of local websites to provide the latest.

If you download the app, users have the chance to win a one-hundred-dollar gift card for the Nevada gift shop.

Brooke Santina, Executive Director of Nevada Day Inc., shared how useful this app is,

“You don’t have to put in any information, it will give you everything around. When you look up Nevada Day, they will show you events like rail bikes, they’re nearby so they include that which I love. People might come down to Carson for the parade and halfway through think this is a long parade, I’m going to go do the rail bikes, but they wouldn’t have known about it if they didn’t have the MOPO app,” Santina said.

The app allows users to even share pictures. To know when events like the balloon launch, parade, rock drill, and beard contest are happening, you can find it the MOPO app.

To download MOPO, click here.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top row left to right: Nathan William Gile-Page, Cameron Maile and Ian Unger. Bottom row, left...
Prostitution crackdown near UNR leads to 27 arrests
Fatal Shooting Graphic
One dead in self-defense shooting, Reno police say
He was an eleven-year veteran with Reno Police during trial. He is no longer on the force.
Former Sergeant Pitsnogle arrested on prostitution charges
University of Nevada, Reno UNR logo.
UNR investigating why fraternity member ended up in hospital
Police investigating a crash at McCarran Blvd. and Mira Loma Drive.
Pedestrian hit in southeast Reno crash dies

Latest News

It'll be open from October 29th to the 31st.
Family friendly haunted house returns for Halloween weekend
Artists may now purchase a range of health coverage for individual or family use at discounted...
Reno nonprofit offers health insurance benefits to artists
Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada and the Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows are asking...
Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada collecting Thanksgiving donations
The Mackay Mansion is hosting a "Creature Feature" on Halloween weekend.
Mackay Mansion hosting “Creature Feature” for Halloween