Local voters receive confusing texts

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Many voters are receiving texts asking them to return their ballots immediately and are left to worry there’s something wrong

The text is simple. Referring to the recipient by address, it advises them to return the ballot as soon as possible. Viewed with the most positive spin it is a timely reminder to fill out your ballot and send or take it to a collection box. Nothing wrong with that, in fact, there’s nothing illegal about the text.

But it’s unexpected, not from the voter registrar’s office and in today’s climate it’s prompted some to worry.

“Certainly it’s causing confusion and we don’t like that,” says county spokeswoman Bethany Drysdale, “So we are reminding people to not pay attention to the spam texts or spam emails, phone calls. come straight to the source.”

At the least it’s confusing and that’s the concern. It’s unclear who sent the text or why, but for the record, Drysdale says the county doesn’t text voters with this kind of message. You might hear from them if there is something wrong with your ballot after you return it, but any other message you get is spam.

This is happening as some voters are still waiting for their ballots. As we reported the other day it’s likely in the mail. If it was mailed Saturday it should have arrived by Thursday.

If it didn’t check your registration and its status online.

If you’re still worried the answer is the same, reach out to the voter registrar’s office.

