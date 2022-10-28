Late-night apartment fire under investigation in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Fire department is investigating an apartment fire at the Park Vista Apartments.

Crews were called to the complex on Sparks Boulevard just before 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 27. Initial reports say the second story apartment of the two-story building sustained heavy damage, with fire and heavy smoke seen coming from the unit still around midnight.

No word on any occupants in the apartment or any injuries. The cause is under investigation as crews work to put the fire out.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOLO 8 News Now as we gather more details.

