Family friendly haunted house returns for Halloween weekend

It'll be open from October 29th to the 31st.
It'll be open from October 29th to the 31st.(STATION)
By John Macaluso
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 6:28 AM PDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A popular haunted house is returning for it’s third year over Halloween weekend. The house was built by the Tate family and has been in the works for the last few weeks.

“We started building this particular setup in July this year, setting up in the garage.” said Larry Tate. “We do work on things throughout the year. Little things in the garage while it’s cold.”

The Tate family says about 80% of their decorations are made by them and all of it’s used to tell a unique story.

“We have two individuals who are of wealth and their daughter went missing in the early 1900′s,” said Larry. “Due to their exhaustive search, they’ve lost all their money, they’ve lost all their wealth, they’re trying to find their daughter, but to no avail.”

The entire haunted house is in the garage and begins at the side door.

“In the queue area, what we’re gonna do is we’re preparing you to go in the haunt,” said Jennalyn Tate. “So we have our storyline laid out for those who want to read it.”

What comes after that is something you’ll just have to experience for yourself.

“Unlike most haunted houses, it’s not just pitch black,” said Jennifer Tate. “So you’ll be able to come in, you’ll be able to see. All the pictures, it’s creating a story. As you’re walking through, the story keeps going. And so, this way we thought it’s fine. Leave the lights on. We’re going to let you see it. But that’s when we’re going to get you.”

The haunted house will be open on October 29th and 30th from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Halloween.

You can find more information on the haunted house here.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top row left to right: Nathan William Gile-Page, Cameron Maile and Ian Unger. Bottom row, left...
Prostitution crackdown near UNR leads to 27 arrests
Fatal Shooting Graphic
One dead in self-defense shooting, Reno police say
He was an eleven-year veteran with Reno Police during trial. He is no longer on the force.
Former Sergeant Pitsnogle arrested on prostitution charges
University of Nevada, Reno UNR logo.
UNR investigating why fraternity member ended up in hospital
Police investigating a crash at McCarran Blvd. and Mira Loma Drive.
Pedestrian hit in southeast Reno crash dies

Latest News

Sparks Fire Department at the scene of an apartment fire on Thursday, October 27, 2022.
Late-night apartment fire under investigation in Sparks
Week eleven on the Sports Caravan brought the start of postseason play and a trip to Pyramid...
Sports Caravan, 10/27
10-27-22
Sports Caravan, 10/27: Part Three
10-27-22
Sports Caravan, 10/27: Part Two