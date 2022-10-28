Family friendly haunted house returns for Halloween weekend

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A popular haunted house is returning for it’s third year over Halloween weekend. The house was built by the Tate family and has been in the works for the last few weeks.

“We started building this particular setup in July this year, setting up in the garage.” said Larry Tate. “We do work on things throughout the year. Little things in the garage while it’s cold.”

The Tate family says about 80% of their decorations are made by them and all of it’s used to tell a unique story.

“We have two individuals who are of wealth and their daughter went missing in the early 1900′s,” said Larry. “Due to their exhaustive search, they’ve lost all their money, they’ve lost all their wealth, they’re trying to find their daughter, but to no avail.”

The entire haunted house is in the garage and begins at the side door.

“In the queue area, what we’re gonna do is we’re preparing you to go in the haunt,” said Jennalyn Tate. “So we have our storyline laid out for those who want to read it.”

What comes after that is something you’ll just have to experience for yourself.

“Unlike most haunted houses, it’s not just pitch black,” said Jennifer Tate. “So you’ll be able to come in, you’ll be able to see. All the pictures, it’s creating a story. As you’re walking through, the story keeps going. And so, this way we thought it’s fine. Leave the lights on. We’re going to let you see it. But that’s when we’re going to get you.”

The haunted house will be open on October 29th and 30th from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Halloween.

You can find more information on the haunted house here.

