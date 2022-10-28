Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada collecting Thanksgiving donations

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada (CCNN) and the Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows (BGCTM) are teaming up for a Thanksgiving food basket drive for families in need.

The Dolan Auto Group bought all of the turkeys for the baskets.

The organizations are asking for your help to collect the rest of the food to fill at least 1,000 baskets with instant potatoes, boxed stuffing, canned green beans, canned corn, canned turkey gravy, cornbread mix, canned cranberry or applesauce, and pudding cups.

Businesses, civic, and service groups, friends and families are encouraged to host a barrel, collect food items and volunteer to put baskets together.

CCNN is asking all donations to be dropped off by November 8 so the baskets can be prepared and distributed by Thanksgiving on November 24.

“This is a call to action for the Community to help us get those items that make a big difference. Items that make a big difference on that Thanksgiving table to supplement all the turkeys we were able to get from Dolan Automotive,” said Catholic Charities CEO, Marie Baxter.

You can also donate cash by clicking here.

The baskets will be given to Catholic Charities food pantries.

To register for a basket click here.

CCNN will be distributing the baskets through their client choice pantries and their main campus pantry.

BGCTM will be distributing baskets through their facilities to their families.

If you would like to participate, please contact Director of Mission and Identity, Monique Jacobs at mjacobs@ccsnn.org or call 775-322-7073 ext. 254.

