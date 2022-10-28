Body camera footage released of Sparks officer-involved shooting

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Police Department on Thursday released video that showed the police shooting of a man who fired two shots at the police department building on Oct. 18.

Police found Jason Thorpe, 36, of Sparks hiding in the shadows outside the police department on East Prater Way about 3 a.m. after he fired a shot. Security camera footage showed he fired toward the building.

Police negotiated with him for about 2 hours and 15 minutes before he fired another shot and charged police, who fired several shots at Thorpe. Body camera video seems to indicate he yelled “Help me” before he rushed at police.

Video made public by police showed Thorpe walk up to the building before hiding in the shadows towards the south side of the police department. During a span of 20 minutes, Thorpe pointed a gun at the building about 18 times, security footage showed. He aimed at staff working in the records division, the parking lots and employee entrances, police said, and they apparently did not see him.

Thorpe fired a shot. A sergeant approaching the building heard the shot and drove around but did not see anyone. Then a second sergeant walked out of the building and saw Thorpe.

The second sergeant ordered him to drop his gun and called in the situation to dispatch. Other police began to arrive. Police repeatedly told him to drop the gun and they could help him. The special weapons and tactics team and negotiators also arrived.

Police said they negotiated with Thorpe for about two hours and 15 minutes. He fired a second shot and then ran towards police and several officers fired at him.

First aid efforts were not successful.

The investigation will continue, and the case will be forwarded to the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office.

