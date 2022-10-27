U.S. Congressional District 2: Amodei v. Krause

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Newcomer Mercedes Krause takes on longtime incumbant Mark Amodei in the race for U.S. Representative of Nevada’s Second Congressional District.

Amodei says his passion for the people of Nevada has only grown in the 11 years he’s been in office.

“Continue working as Nevada’s advocate on resource issues, on growth issues, on fair share issues, all those sorts of things. It’s just something where I still have the passion for, making sure that Nevada is right in line for being helped and getting what they deserve,” Amodei said.

Krause is a long time activist and educator who says she’s ready to make a bigger impact on our state.

“I’m a born and raised Nevadan, dual citizen of the Oglala Lakota Nation. I’m an educator, mother of three and [I’m] also serving currently serving as a commissioner on the Nevada Minority Affairs Commission, Chairing the Education Committee, I’m on the board of the ACLU of Nevada,” Krause explained.

Both candidates, despite being from opposing parties, do agree on at least one thing, that the 2020 election was not fraudulent.

“Yes, I’m going to acknowledge the result of that election,” said Amodei.

“It was a fair election,” Krause agreed.

But they have different concerns when it comes to voting. Krause is hoping for more access.

“I believe that we need to increase voter access and there have been some good efforts and gains. Last election, there were eight tribal polling places, there was an increase of eleven more this year,” she said.

Amodei is focused on implementing voter ID.

“You’re absolutely entitled to vote, if you want more polling places to make that easier that’s fine. You want an absentee or mail in ballot, that’s fine. But at some point, before that vote is counted, there needs to be a stronger ID piece,” Amodei said.

When it comes to the issue of abortion, Krause says she would vote to protect those rights at every level.

“I believe in a woman’s right to decide when and where she starts her family.”

Amodei voted against a bill that he called “abortion on demand” earlier this year but says he believes in Nevada, those rights are ultimately determined by the voters.

“Nevadans pick what the rules are,” Amodei said.

Both candidates acknolwedged the struggles many Nevadans face because of inflation and the need for affordable housing, but they propose different solutions to the problem.

“A piece of the puzzle is, we need land to build that on,” said Amodei.

He suggests allowing the sale of public lands next to urban areas for development.

“I think we’re missing an opportunity by not looking at our surrounding federal land and saying, not that all of it would be [usable], but to say that’s a piece of the puzzle and we should be using that.”

Krause, on the other hand, says she is in favor of protecting public lands and hopes to ensure families have homes by restricting out of state investors.

“Number one is limiting out of state, foreign and corporate investors who are coming and buying homes and making things unavailable to community members,” she said.

Both candidates have more information about their platforms online.

Mark Amodei: https://amodeifornevada.com/

Mercedes Krause: https://mercedes4nevada.com/

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.