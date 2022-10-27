Tulsi Gabbard endorses Laxalt’s bid for U.S. Senate

She made headlines last month when she announced she was leaving the Democratic Party
Gabbard has endorsed Adam Laxalt.
Gabbard has endorsed Adam Laxalt.(wifr)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 9:21 AM PDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Former Democratic U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard has endorsed Adam Laxalt in his bid for the U.S. Senate.

Gabbard, who will appear alongside Laxalt in Las Vegas Friday, served as a Representative for the state of Hawaii from 2013 to 2021. She also ran for president in 2020.

Gabbard made headlines last month when she announced she was leaving the Democratic Party, repudiating it as elitist and “woke.”

“Tulsi Gabbard saw that our country was headed in the wrong direction under the control of the Democrat Party and made the brave decision to walkaway from their party. I am honored to have Tulsi Gabbard’s support in this race and I look forwarding to campaigning with her on the trail in Las Vegas this week,” Laxalt said of Gabbard’s support.

