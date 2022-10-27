Time to winterize the car

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - With our local drought, we can only hope there are many snowy days over the winter season. The question is, is your car ready for these conditions?

Jeff Pheasant with A Master Mechanic in Sparks says proper tires will keep you safer.

But first start with the basics. “Alignment,” says Pheasant. “Well, when the car is out of alignment, and you are going down the road and you hit the ice the car wants to go to the side….throw you in a spin because it is not tracking straight,” he says.

Check the tire pressure as well. It too will impact the car’s maneuverability in the winter.

Perhaps the next most important part of the car: windshield wipers which may have been damaged over the summer with heat and dust. Replace them if they are frayed or cracked.

Along with that check the washer fluid in the car. Make sure the reservoir is full, and better yet does it work.

“Make sure it is squirting out of the nozzle like it is supposed to,” says Pheasant. “A lot of times you can take a little needle, a sewing needle and just kind of clean that orifice a little bit,” he says.

Antifreeze should be at required levels.

And something most people don’t think about--the cabin air filter. It will determine if a heater and defroster work.

“It is amazing how bad they are when you pull them out of there,” says Pheasant. “And it doesn’t allow the air to pass through as it should. The heater is not going to work as well the defroster. But also, the air conditioner plays a big part in the wintertime because it takes the condensation out of the air,” he says.

Pheasant says headlights, brake lights, and hazard lights should all be in good working order. Summer sun can damage the light’s covering which will pose problems as it gets darker sooner. Pheasant says there are treatments that will bring those coverings back to normal.

Obviously, an investment in a good set of tires will be the biggest expense. But some of the other maintenance recommendations aren’t budget busters. And well worth the investment.

After the car is winterized, don’t forget to prepare the driver and passengers just in case they get into an emergency situation brought on by snow or rain. Place in the car extra blankets, water, snacks, a spare set of clothes including gloves and a hat.

All of these items will help when surviving a winter storm.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.