Sisolak orders flags at half-staff to honor fallen LVMPD officer Thai

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Officer Truong Thai
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Officer Truong Thai(Credit Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 10:00 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak ordered flags across the state to fly at half-staff to honor fallen Las Vegas police officer Truong Thai.

Flags at the State Capitol and State public buildings and grounds will fly at half-staff from Thursday until sunset on Friday in observance of his funeral.

Thai died in the early morning hours of Oct. 13 following a shooting near UNLV.

The suspect, 24-year-old Tyson Hampton, was arrested and is currently standing trial, charged with killing the officer.

In a statement, Sisolak said:

“Officer Thai inspired countless of police officers in Southern Nevada through his mentorship, integrity and leadership during his decades with LVMPD, We can never say thank you enough to our brave first responders who risk their lives to protect our communities – sometimes, making the ultimate sacrifice. Kathy and I are devastated for all those who loved Officer Thai, including his daughter Jada.”

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

