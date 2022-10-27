Residents near Swan Lake urged to apply for property value reduction due to odor

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County Commissioners will be hosting a meeting for Swan Lake residents on Nov. 2.

The meeting, which will take place at 1001 E. Ninth Street at 6:00 p.m., will be to discuss public concern over noxious odors coming from Swan Lake.

Following an Oct. 19 meeting, Washoe County officials met to discuss the impact the odor may have on property values for homes in the area.

The County determined the odor may in fact be cause for residents with real property surrounding the lake to explore having their properties devalued by the county.

Swan Lake residents, as well as residents from surrounding areas, are now encouraged to have the county evaluate whether they qualify for a property value reduction.

Homeowners who would like to review whether their properties have been devalued should contact the Assessor’s office. For more information contact Mike Clark at 775-720-2277 and Jeanne Herman at 775-358-0555.

