Residents near Swan Lake urged to apply for property value reduction due to odor

Swan Lake in Lemmon Valley just north of Reno.
Swan Lake in Lemmon Valley just north of Reno.(Terri Russell)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 11:26 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County Commissioners will be hosting a meeting for Swan Lake residents on Nov. 2.

The meeting, which will take place at 1001 E. Ninth Street at 6:00 p.m., will be to discuss public concern over noxious odors coming from Swan Lake.

Following an Oct. 19 meeting, Washoe County officials met to discuss the impact the odor may have on property values for homes in the area.

The County determined the odor may in fact be cause for residents with real property surrounding the lake to explore having their properties devalued by the county.

Swan Lake residents, as well as residents from surrounding areas, are now encouraged to have the county evaluate whether they qualify for a property value reduction.

Homeowners who would like to review whether their properties have been devalued should contact the Assessor’s office. For more information contact Mike Clark at 775-720-2277 and Jeanne Herman at 775-358-0555.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top row left to right: Nathan William Gile-Page, Cameron Maile and Ian Unger. Bottom row, left...
Prostitution crackdown near UNR leads to 27 arrests
Fatal Shooting Graphic
One dead in self-defense shooting, Reno police say
He was an eleven-year veteran with Reno Police during trial. He is no longer on the force.
Former Sergeant Pitsnogle arrested on prostitution charges
Officers from Sparks and Reno respond to an incident near the Sparks Police Department on Oct....
Man killed in Sparks Police Department shooting identified
The fatal crash backed up traffic near Mustang.
Fatal crash near Mustang kills 1

Latest News

The annual event will take place at the TMCC Dental Clinic
Local dentists and hygienists to provide free dental care to kids
Nevada National Guard helicopter - Courtesy Humboldt Co. Sheriff
Nevada National Guard recruitment holds amid nationwide drop
New superhero comes to Reno
New superhero comes to Reno
Austin Burkett
Reno man sentenced to maximum of 20 years in DUI crash