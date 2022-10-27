Reno man sentenced to maximum of 20 years in DUI crash

Austin Burkett
Austin Burkett(The Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 10:47 AM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno man has been sentenced to a maximum of 20 years in prison for causing substantial bodily harm by driving under the influence.

28-year-old Austin Burkett will be parole eligible after a minimum of eight years served. He plead guilty to the charge and will also face a fine $5,000.

Burkett was initially arrested on Oct. 9 when Nevada Highway Patrol and other agencies responded to a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of North McCarran and El Rancho Drive.

An investigation concluded Burkett ran a red light and slammed into the victim’s vehicles. Those victims were treated for life threatening injuries involving broken femurs, spinal fractures, and other significant injuries.

NHP determined Burkett was driving under the influence when he ran the light, having a blood alcohol level of 0.178, more than twice the legal limit.

Prosecutors argued Burkett was a threat to the community, and that the facts of his case, combined with a prior sentence for DUI supported his lengthy sentence.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top row left to right: Nathan William Gile-Page, Cameron Maile and Ian Unger. Bottom row, left...
Prostitution crackdown near UNR leads to 27 arrests
Fatal Shooting Graphic
One dead in self-defense shooting, Reno police say
He was an eleven-year veteran with Reno Police during trial. He is no longer on the force.
Former Sergeant Pitsnogle arrested on prostitution charges
Officers from Sparks and Reno respond to an incident near the Sparks Police Department on Oct....
Man killed in Sparks Police Department shooting identified
The fatal crash backed up traffic near Mustang.
Fatal crash near Mustang kills 1

Latest News

Nevada National Guard helicopter - Courtesy Humboldt Co. Sheriff
Nevada National Guard recruitment holds amid nationwide drop
New superhero comes to Reno
New superhero comes to Reno
The Mackay Mansion is hosting a "Creature Feature" on Halloween weekend.
Mackay Mansion hosting “Creature Feature” for Halloween
The Mackay Mansion is hosting a "Creature Feature" on Halloween weekend.
The Haunted Mackay Mansion