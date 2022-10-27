Reno man sentenced to maximum of 20 years in DUI crash

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno man has been sentenced to a maximum of 20 years in prison for causing substantial bodily harm by driving under the influence.

28-year-old Austin Burkett will be parole eligible after a minimum of eight years served. He plead guilty to the charge and will also face a fine $5,000.

Burkett was initially arrested on Oct. 9 when Nevada Highway Patrol and other agencies responded to a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of North McCarran and El Rancho Drive.

An investigation concluded Burkett ran a red light and slammed into the victim’s vehicles. Those victims were treated for life threatening injuries involving broken femurs, spinal fractures, and other significant injuries.

NHP determined Burkett was driving under the influence when he ran the light, having a blood alcohol level of 0.178, more than twice the legal limit.

Prosecutors argued Burkett was a threat to the community, and that the facts of his case, combined with a prior sentence for DUI supported his lengthy sentence.

