Reno Fire rules Kuenzli fire caused by plumbing work

Reno Fire Department responds to the fire Thursday morning
Reno Fire Department responds to the fire Thursday morning(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 3:59 PM PDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (AP) - The Reno Fire Department has determined a Thursday morning fire on Kuenzli Street was caused by open flame hot work being performed on bathroom plumbing.

The blaze that broke out shut down Kuenzli Street west of Wells.

RFD says the fire started in the bathroom of a single-story apartment building.

All occupants were evacuated and there were no injuries reported.

