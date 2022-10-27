Reno City Council picks Miguel Martinez for Ward 3 seat

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno City Council voted Wednesday to have Miguel Martinez replace Oscar Delgado on the Ward 3 council seat.

Martinez thanked the council for appointing him and then his wife joined him as he was sworn in.

Martinez works at Truckee Meadows Community College as a coordinator and reports being a Reno resident for 30 years. He has a masters degree in higher education administration.

He will serve out the remainder of Delgado’s term. He said he grew up in Reno.

The other finalists were Kyle Edgerton, Courtney McKimmey and Sean Savoy.

Please welcome Councilmember Martinez to the dais! Reno City Council just appointed Miguel Martinez to represent Ward 3 and with that, Reno has a full City Council once again! pic.twitter.com/YQ1UZH7iuB — City of Reno (@CityofReno) October 27, 2022

