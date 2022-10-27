Reno Aces & Marvel partner for new local superhero

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A new superhero is coming to Northern Nevada thanks to a partnership between the Reno Aces and Marvel. The new caped crusader is someone you’ve probably seen around Greater Nevada Field before.

“We figured, what would be a better superhero here to represent us than Mr. Baseball,” said Vince Ruffino with the Reno Aces.

The design for Mr. Baseball took more than a year for the Aces to perfect, but they’re now very happy with it.

“The superhero will now adorn hats, fashion jerseys, and more. You can get your hands on them soon...

“It’ll be available on the Reno Aces website only from the 18th to the 25th of November,” said Ruffino.

Mr. Baseball is more than just a new logo and new swag. Like any other superhero. He’s got his own origin story as well.

“He was just getting lonely during our championship run down in Las Vegas,” said Ruffino. “So he was able to break free from his bounds, finally leave his lair from behind the center field wall here at Greater Nevada Field, and fly off to protect the Aceball fans here in Northern Nevada.”

There’s also a new comic book available called Defenders of the Diamond. In it, The Avengers try their hands at baseball and take on some villains along the way.

“Seeing some of their favorite superheroes interacting with their favorite baseball team, their local baseball team here in town, this is a great way to for them to get interested in baseball.”

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.