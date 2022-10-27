Polls show good news for both parties in Nevada races

Nevada election graphic
Nevada election graphic(AP)
By Mike Watson
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 4:39 AM PDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - New polling in Nevada has good news for both Republicans and Democrats in the races for governor and Senate.

A Data for Progress poll shows Republican challengers holding narrow leads in the races. 819 likely voters were surveyed from Oct. 13-19.

In the poll, Republican Joe Lombardo holds a one-point edge over Democratic incumbent Gov. Steve Sisolak. 48% backed the Clark County Sheriff while 47% favored a second term for Sisolak.

Republican Adam Laxalt leads by one point in the race for U.S. Senate. 49% support the former Nevada Attorney General, while 48% supported Democratic incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto.

But a new University of Nevada, Reno poll shows Cortez Masto holding a much larger lead. In that poll, 52% support another term for the senator, compared to 3% backing Laxalt.

The poll shows a tight race for governor, with Sisolak holding three-point edge over Lombardo, 48% to 45%.

586 likely voters were included in the UNR poll.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top row left to right: Nathan William Gile-Page, Cameron Maile and Ian Unger. Bottom row, left...
Prostitution crackdown near UNR leads to 27 arrests
Fatal Shooting Graphic
One dead in self-defense shooting, Reno police say
He was an eleven-year veteran with Reno Police during trial. He is no longer on the force.
Former Sergeant Pitsnogle arrested on prostitution charges
Officers from Sparks and Reno respond to an incident near the Sparks Police Department on Oct....
Man killed in Sparks Police Department shooting identified
The fatal crash backed up traffic near Mustang.
Fatal crash near Mustang kills 1

Latest News

In this image from video, Nye County Clerk Mark Kampf, far left, in suit, swears in a group of...
Nevada officials begin unprecedented hand count of ballots
Incumbent Naomi Duerr faces first-time candidate Jay kenny.
Reno City Council Ward 2: Duerr vs Kenny
This is a screenshot of the city of Reno livestream as Miguel Martinez is sworn in to the Ward...
Reno City Council picks Miguel Martinez for Ward 3 seat
According to the state constitution, the South Dakota State Treasurer is responsible for...
Meet the Candidates: State Treasurer