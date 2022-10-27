Polls show good news for both parties in Nevada races

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - New polling in Nevada has good news for both Republicans and Democrats in the races for governor and Senate.

A Data for Progress poll shows Republican challengers holding narrow leads in the races. 819 likely voters were surveyed from Oct. 13-19.

In the poll, Republican Joe Lombardo holds a one-point edge over Democratic incumbent Gov. Steve Sisolak. 48% backed the Clark County Sheriff while 47% favored a second term for Sisolak.

Republican Adam Laxalt leads by one point in the race for U.S. Senate. 49% support the former Nevada Attorney General, while 48% supported Democratic incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto.

But a new University of Nevada, Reno poll shows Cortez Masto holding a much larger lead. In that poll, 52% support another term for the senator, compared to 3% backing Laxalt.

The poll shows a tight race for governor, with Sisolak holding three-point edge over Lombardo, 48% to 45%.

586 likely voters were included in the UNR poll.

