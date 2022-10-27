Police arrest man suspected in Spanish Springs burglaries
SPANISH SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a man suspected of a number of burglaries in Spanish Springs.
Investigations began into a series of burglaries in February of 2022 when a number of firearms and a large amount of property had been stolen.
Detectives with the WCSO identified Robert Earl Anderson as a suspect in the burglaries as well as in several other property crimes.
An investigation determined Anderson and a number of co-conspirators were also involved in the sale of controlled substances from his residence, which was also in Spanish Springs.
A search of that residence found stolen firearms, stolen vehicles, and other stolen property.
Anderson was arrested on the following charges:
-Residential burglary
- Grand Larceny of Firearm x6
- Conspiracy burglary
- Possession of Stolen Motor Vehicle x2
- Permit Nuisance
- Possess Firearm by Prohibited Person x2
- Possession of Controlled Substance
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia x2
- Keep place where Stolen Property Concealed
- Child Abuse or Neglect x4
If you have any info on these robberies, you are asked to call the Washoe County Sheriff’s Detectives Office at 775-328-3320.
