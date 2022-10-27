Peter Bernstein brings his father’s original ‘Ghostbusters’ musical score to audiences in a whole new way

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “Ghostbusters in Concert” brings the classic scary-comedy to life by combining the movie everyone loves with the incredible sound of a live orchestra.

KOLO 8 News Now’s Katey Roshetko spoke to Peter Bernstein, who worked on the original 1984 film along side his father, Academy Award-winning composer Elmer Bernstein, and who will be conducting the Reno Phil through the performance Thursday night.

“This is not your normal concert hall experience,” Bernstein said. “This is a crowd that is repeating their favorite lines, yelling ‘Ghostbusters!’ It’s completely different than what you would expect in a concert hall.”

Tickets are still available. “Ghostbusters in Concert” will be at the Grand Sierra Resort Thursday, Oct. 27 at 7 p.m.

