Officials announce affordable housing project coming to South Lake Tahoe

The housing will be made available to residents making 30-60% of the area median income
The inside of an apartment in Sugar Pine Village
The inside of an apartment in Sugar Pine Village(The City of South Lake Tahoe)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 9:47 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - Officials with the City of South Lake Tahoe, as well as state housing officials, announced they will be constructing a new affordable housing development in the city.

Once completed, the housing development, which will be called Sugar Pine Village, will be comprised of 248 units of mixed-use, affordable housing and the largest residential development to be entitled in South Lake Tahoe to date.

The first phase of the development began Monday, with the second phase slated to break ground under Governor Newsom’s Excess Land for Affordable Housing Executive Order at a date the city did not announce.

Phase One will feature site preparation and infrastructure work to support the vertical construction of 68 affordable housing units at the beginning of the building season in May 2023.

“The Sugar Pine Village project is one step toward addressing the housing crisis in the City of South Lake Tahoe. We are grateful for the joint efforts between the local and state entities, especially the Governor’s Office and the Department of Housing and Community Development, in bringing this project to fruition and we are excited to have remained on track with our projected timelines. We anticipate the installation of the first phase of units in Summer 2023,” said Mayor Devin Middlebrook, City of South Lake Tahoe.

The housing will be made available to residents making 30-60% of the area median income.

