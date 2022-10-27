Nevada National Guard recruitment holds amid nationwide drop

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Recruitment for the Nevada National Guard is holding steady amid a nationwide dip in military recruitment, data from the Guard shows.

The state’s guard ranked second in the nation among all states and territories, and also met 95% of its recruitment for the Fiscal Year 2022. Recruitment in the Silver State trailed only the State of New York.

Meanwhile, Nevada’s Air National Guard ranked 11th in recruitment.

The Nevada National Guard did not say why its recruitment bucks national trends.

“Although this is good news for the Nevada National Guard, we still have a need for recruits to maintain strength within our ranks,” said Maj. Gen. Ondra Berry, Nevada’s adjutant general.

“We’ve worked tirelessly during recent years to make the Nevada National Guard an attractive employer with a welcoming work environment. To retain our force, we’ve more than doubled our efforts to create an inclusive culture and provide Guardsmen the care and support they need when they return home from deployment or conclude an extended state activation.”

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.