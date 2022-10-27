Man sentenced to life with parole for murder

Davion Simonton
Davion Simonton(The Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 4:48 PM PDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A man has been given life with parole after 24 years for the murder of a man he tried to rob outside a bank.

Davion Simonton has been convicted for the murder of Doug Morrin.

The sentence is the culmination of a near two-year process in which Simonton had originally been charged in November of 2020.

The then 21-year-old Simonton was charged with murder with a deadly weapon.

