Local golfers competing at LPGA Amateur Golf Association Cup Finals

10-26-22
By Kurt Schroeder
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 10:27 PM PDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Five weeks ago eight Northern Nevada ladies saw their lives change.

Meet the High Desert Wedge Warriors - a group of amateur golfers from Reno’s LPGA chapter. They all came together to form a team, a feat in and of itself, to compete at the western qualifiers out at Red Hawk Golf and Resort.

In their first season together the women shot just well enough at the course in Sparks.

“They’re all sitting there at the table like ‘woah’ and I’m like ‘what?’ and they’re like ‘we qualified, we qualified,’” said team captain, Donna Clark.

Finishing one spot above the cut line meant the ladies earned a spot at the LPGA Amateur Golf Association Cup Finals near Austin, Texas this weekend. The Wedge Warriors were the only Nevada team to qualify.

“We made a commitment that day (after securing a bid) that we’re going to stay together,” said team member Ida Centoni Montgomery. “There’s always a way if you’re committed. It was a great team building exercise. It’s going to be a magical week. We’re so excited to represent Reno and Northern Nevada.”

The Wedge Warriors are in Texas right now. They’ll be joined by 49 other teams and will compete against hundreds of other women.

The local ladies have been playing round after round at courses all over our area since the finish at Red Hawk to get their skills good enough to place well.

“Most of the gals...once they’ve got a competitive thought process they’re all playing better golf,” said Centoni Montgomery. “We’re just going to keep it going.”

If you’d like to support the women on their trip you can contact Centoni Montgomery at icmperformancesolutions@gmail.com, call 530-718-0005, or donate to their GoFundMe.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top row left to right: Nathan William Gile-Page, Cameron Maile and Ian Unger. Bottom row, left...
Prostitution crackdown near UNR leads to 27 arrests
Fatal Shooting Graphic
One dead in self-defense shooting, Reno police say
Officers from Sparks and Reno respond to an incident near the Sparks Police Department on Oct....
Man killed in Sparks Police Department shooting identified
He was an eleven-year veteran with Reno Police during trial. He is no longer on the force.
Former Sergeant Pitsnogle arrested on prostitution charges
The fatal crash backed up traffic near Mustang.
Fatal crash near Mustang kills 1

Latest News

Local golfers competing at LPGA Amateur Golf Association Cup Finals
Local golfers competing at LPGA Amateur Golf Association Cup Finals
Wilson challenges Union to be better; Wolf Pack has lost six-straight games
Wilson challenges Union to be better; Wolf Pack has lost six-straight games
Wolf Pack loses homecoming game 23-7 to San Diego State
Wolf Pack loses homecoming game 23-7 to San Diego State
Nevada quarterback Shane Illingworth (1) drops back to pass against San Diego State during the...
Wolf Pack loses homecoming game 23-7 to San Diego St.