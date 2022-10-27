Local dentists and hygienists to provide free dental care to kids

The annual event will take place at the TMCC Dental Clinic
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 12:50 PM PDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Local dentists, hygienists, and dental office staff members will be giving out free dental care to kids on Nov. 5.

From 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the TMCC Dental Clinic, dental screenings, treatment, fluoride varnish, emergency care, and oral health education will be provided to at-risk and uninsured children under the age of 18.

The TMCC Dental Clinic is located at Truckee 7000 Dandini Boulevard, Red Mountain Building #415-A.

The annual program is part of the American Dental Association’s Give Kids A Smile program.

Appointments are required and can be made by calling (775) 982-7989 or by emailing emily.fragoso@nndhp.org.

“This incredible program is thanks to the dedication of our local dental health community that volunteers their time to help those in need,” said Lori Benvin, Executive Director of the Northern Nevada Dental Society. “It has been said that the mouth is the gateway to our overall health and we believe helping to provide care to those without access improves lives.”

