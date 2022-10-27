Influencer behind social media brand “AboutTownDeb” shares how online platforms can bring community together

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - In a divisive world, when social media is often blamed for higher rates of isolation, depression and bullying, Debbie McCarthy uses her online platform, “AboutTownDeb,” to support small businesses and amazing individuals in the community.

McCarthy stopped by Morning Break to share how she was a social media “influencer” before that even became a job description. She explained how she got in on the ground floor of using Facebook and Instagram to spread positivity and awareness of fun things going on around Reno.

McCarthy has more than 10 years of experience in radio media. In 2019, she launched her newest show “City Talk,” where she focuses on food, wine, travel and experiences that give back to the community. Then in 2020, McCarthy formed her own initiative called “Together We Are One Heart” a program that shares a common message of community support and philanthropy. The campaign provides blue bracelets to all hospital heroes, volunteers and community members who never give up and are always giving and sharing their heart.

Her latest endeavor includes partnering with Crystal Basin Cellars Winery with her very own AboutTownDeb Red Blend wine label, with an AboutTownDeb Sauvignon Blanc on the way this summer. A portion of all proceeds benefit Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation.

