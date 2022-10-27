Coalition Snow: “Far Out” concept store comes to the Reno Public Market

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A new vendor is at the Reno Public Market just in time for the winter season. Coalition Snow is the only women-owned and operated ski and snowboard company in the world.

From a unique collection of skis and snowboards to outdoor and lifestyle goods, this new concept store will bring you hard-to-find goods from around the world.

Their new store is called Far Out, highlighting all ways to enjoy the outdoors.

Coalition Snow has been manufacturing skis and boards for ten years and began right in Tahoe. This concept store is special because not only are they offering their customers an experience of modern outdoor gear, they are forming group adventures to travel internationally in 2023.

Far Out hopes to connect with locals in the hub that is the Reno Public Market.

Jen Gerecki, CEO of Coalition Snow, shared what their brand means and the opportunity that comes with being in this space,

“There are so many ways to be outside, and our brand specifically celebrates all of those ways. It’s not about how big you go, or how hard you’re sending, it’s about finding joy in your bodies and finding joy and finding joy in the outdoors. That’s what we’re looking to recreate in our four walls of Reno Public Market,” Gerecki said.

Far Out will be open this November.

