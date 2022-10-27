Coalition Snow: “Far Out” concept store comes to the Reno Public Market

A new vendor is at the Reno Public Market, just in time for the winter season.
A new vendor is at the Reno Public Market, just in time for the winter season.(Coalition Snow)
By Karlie Drew
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 6:07 AM PDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A new vendor is at the Reno Public Market just in time for the winter season. Coalition Snow is the only women-owned and operated ski and snowboard company in the world.

From a unique collection of skis and snowboards to outdoor and lifestyle goods, this new concept store will bring you hard-to-find goods from around the world.

Their new store is called Far Out, highlighting all ways to enjoy the outdoors.

Coalition Snow has been manufacturing skis and boards for ten years and began right in Tahoe. This concept store is special because not only are they offering their customers an experience of modern outdoor gear, they are forming group adventures to travel internationally in 2023.

Far Out hopes to connect with locals in the hub that is the Reno Public Market.

Jen Gerecki, CEO of Coalition Snow, shared what their brand means and the opportunity that comes with being in this space,

“There are so many ways to be outside, and our brand specifically celebrates all of those ways. It’s not about how big you go, or how hard you’re sending, it’s about finding joy in your bodies and finding joy and finding joy in the outdoors. That’s what we’re looking to recreate in our four walls of Reno Public Market,” Gerecki said.

Far Out will be open this November.

For more information on Far Out, click here.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top row left to right: Nathan William Gile-Page, Cameron Maile and Ian Unger. Bottom row, left...
Prostitution crackdown near UNR leads to 27 arrests
Fatal Shooting Graphic
One dead in self-defense shooting, Reno police say
He was an eleven-year veteran with Reno Police during trial. He is no longer on the force.
Former Sergeant Pitsnogle arrested on prostitution charges
Officers from Sparks and Reno respond to an incident near the Sparks Police Department on Oct....
Man killed in Sparks Police Department shooting identified
The fatal crash backed up traffic near Mustang.
Fatal crash near Mustang kills 1

Latest News

FILE GRAPHIC
AG Ford to use T-Mobile settlement money for entrepreneurial opportunities
There’s a new event happening Downtown to draw people to an indoor marketplace.
Third Thursdays at The Basement
RTC VANPOOL can help with the pain at the pump
RTC VANPOOL services continue to help save at the pump
Sha Zhu, of Washington, shows the app WeChat on her phone, which she uses to keep in touch with...
Elon Musk has a ‘super app’ plan for Twitter. It’s super vague