Still waiting for your mail-in ballot? don’t panic

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Now that we all receive mail-in ballots, we’re watching for them in the mail. When they don’t arrive, we worry. Should we?

Evelyn Wolfram would say yes. You can count evelyn her among the concerned. She and her husband have an election routine. “We fill out our ballots and then on election day we take it to whatever place we would vote. We want to make sure it gets in.”

But she’ s still waiting for her sample ballot, let alone her mail-in. She says she’s tried calling the voter registrar’s office with no satisfying results.

That may not be surprising. Interim Registrar Jaime Rodriguez .is a busy person these days. That’s why the county recorded an interview with her and posted it on youtube. In it she addresses these very concerns.

In her stead, ounty spokeswoman Bethany Drysdale points out we’ve been here before. Two years ago. It’s what might be expected when you drop tens of thousands of pieces of mail on the post office at once.

“Two hundred eighty thousand ballots just for Washoe County hit the post office last week,” she says. So we expect it to take time.”

So basically, ‘Relax, it’s in the mail.’ Most likely.

“That said, Drysdale says there are some things you might ask yourself. “Some people have forgotten to update their registration. Some people have forgotten that they opted not to receive a mail-in ballot. So check your registration on line first. Call our office if you’re really concerned, but give it a couple of days.

If you’re still worried you can request a new mail-in ballot, but Tuesday was the deadline to get it by mail You’ll have to request it in person...

Of course, if you’re still anxious there’s always the alternative of voting in person at one of the early voting sites or on election day.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.